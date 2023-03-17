 

Investigation Launched After TV, Sound Bar Stolen From Residence on Route 208

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

technology-gf6b6c5a92_1920 (1) (1)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched after a TV and sound bar were stolen from a residence in Elk Township earlier this month.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, March 16, the theft occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and 12:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

Police say a Samsung 55″ TV (value $500.00) and a Sanyo Sound Bar (value $200.00) were stolen from a residence in the 9500 block of State Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 51-year-old Knox woman.


