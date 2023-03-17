 

Mary M. Wiant

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-r71HnscSUP2wMary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Born December 4, 1939 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late James L. Christy and Elizabeth Fair Christy.

Mary was a graduate of Butler High School.

On August 27, 1960 she married Gary L. Wiant who preceded her in death on February 24, 2016.

Mary was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church and enjoyed church services, listening to her gospel show on Saturday evening, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons: Michael (Marcy) Wiant of Rimersburg, Tim (Kari) Wiant of Clarion and Kelly (Stephanie) Wiant of New Bethlehem; one daughter Jodie McNaughton of Sligo and eleven grandchildren: Holly, Jayme, Heather, Gary, Justin, Erin, Jeff, Kaci, Kortney, Brittany and Alyssa.

Mary is also survived by 16 great grandchildren: Hayden, Hadlee, Jaxson, Hunter, Eli, Landon, Autumn, Rowan, Karson, Karley, Jordyn, Braelynn, Parker, Brooks, Adalynn and Emeryn, and a sister, Sandy Greenert of Butler.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gayle Schall and Lisa’s husband, Walter.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


