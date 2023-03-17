Newbie Man Accused of Making Over $2,000 in Unauthorized Purchases With Grandmother’s Bank Account

SOUTH BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing over $2,000.00 from his grandmother’s bank account.

Court documents indicate that Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Damen Paul Dubrock, of New Bethlehem, on Wednesday, March 15, in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Damen Paul Dubrock has been using the victim’s debit card to make ATM withdraws totaling $1,494.00 between the dates of October 27, 2021, and April 13, 2022.

The victim is Dubrock’s grandmother, the complaint states.

Additionally, Dubrock used the same debit card for online gambling and other miscellaneous purchases between the dates of January 11, 2022, and May 13, 2022, the complaint indicates.

Between the dates of June 17, 2022, and June 20, 2022, Dubrock forged the victim’s name on check numbers 1051, 1054, 1061, 1062, and 1064 to withdraw $280.00 in cash, the complaint notes.

The victim was interviewed and provided a written statement, stating Dubrock has never had permission to use her account or any of the mentioned purchases, the complaint states.

The total amount of stolen funds is $2,180.72, according to the complaint.

Dubrock was arraigned at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, on the following charges in front of Judge McCausland:

– Forgery – Utters Forged Writing, Felony 2

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.