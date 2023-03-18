 

Shia Frishkorn II

Saturday, March 18, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gmdUe3qA1euShia Frishkorn II, 26, of Clintonville, passed away March 11, 2023.

Shia was born May 20, 1996 in Franklin and was the son of Shia Frishkorn and Tracy Rice.

Shia graduated from Moniteau High School in 2015 where he was involved in track and field.

Shia attended Oil City Middle School where he played football and also attended Cranberry High School and wrestled.

After graduating from high school, Shia had in performed in power lifting competitions and won numerous trophies.

He was currently working for Slippery Rock University.

Shia found peace in the woods, whether it was hunting, riding dirt bike, three-wheeler or just enjoying nature.

Shia was always surrounded by his people, he loved company and was happiest around everyone, going bowling and fishing with everyone was one of his favorite things to do.

Him and his dog Foxy where always together and brought so much joy to Shia.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his father Shia and his mother Tracy, his sisters Jesica Frishkorn and her significant other Kyle Smith and Hailey Frishkorn and her significant other.

His maternal grandparents Ken and Judy Rice, numerous aunts, uncle, cousins, and his close friends.

Preceded in death by his brother Kyle Frishkorn who passed away June 21, 2017, his paternal grandparents Margaret and Paul L. Frishkorn and his Uncle Ronnie Rice

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Sunday March 19, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net, memorial donations can be made directly to the funeral from their website as well to help defray funeral cost.


