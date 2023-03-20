 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Free Interpretive Night Sky Program Offered at Kinzua Beach on Friday

Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

fseprd501178 (1)WARREN CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive night sky program in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, March 24, at Kinzua Beach, off State Route 59.

The event is from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program.

“During our journey across the sky, we will identify stars, constellations, and night sky objects while exploring connections to our past and future,” Forest Ranger Sarah Needs said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and prepare for the weather.

Participants should meet at the Kinzua Beach parking area, located off State Route 59, no later than 7:50 p.m.

For questions about the Night Sky Program, call the Bradford Ranger District Office at 814-363-6000.

March Night Sky Program Flyer_page-0001


