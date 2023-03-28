Featured Local Job: Rebar Fabricator

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking qualified candidates for rebar fabricator positions located in the Franklin area.

Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Job Description:

We cut, bend, epoxy coat and load reinforcing bars for concrete for construction projects.

Duties (But not limited to):

Shaking out stock rebar for the shear operator.

Assisting the shear operator in tagging bundles and loading and unloading the equipment with steel.

Helping the bender operator load and unload his machine and helping stack the material.

Unloading stock material from the mills and loading the finished product on trailers.

All bundles of steel are lifted with man operated overhead cranes or forklifts.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed shoes

Must be able to lift up to 70 pounds.

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

