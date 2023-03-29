East Forest FCCLA Chapter Recognized for Work in Community, School

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — East Forest Jr./Sr. High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter was recently recognized for their work in the community and the school.

(Pictured above: Lauren Geraci, Nick Geraci, Hailee Oliver, Olivia Thompson, Kendra Carroll, Alexandrea Carroll, Jonah Glass, Vera Heferle, and Jacob Glass.)

The students were awarded the following: the Chapter Caring Award, the Silver Outstanding Chapter award, and the participation award in FCCLA National Program – Community Service.

East Forest Star Event participants earned the following:

– Chapter Service Portfolio Level 3 – Silver Medal and National Team honors – Olivia Thompson and Kendra Carroll.

– National Programs in Action Level 2 – Gold Medal and National Team honors – Jonah Glass, Lauren Geraci, and Nick Geraci.

– National Programs in Action Level 1 – Gold Medal and National Team honors – Jacob Glass and Vera Heferle.

– Chapter Service Portfolio Level 1 – Gold Medal and National Team honors – Alexandra Carroll and Hailee Oliver.

All the students, grades 7 through 12, qualified to represent Pennsylvania on the National team, which will compete in Denver, Colorado, this summer.

