Featured Local Job: YMCA Summer Camp Staff

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring summer staff for YMCA Summer Day Camp.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (12) full-time Summer Day Camp Counselors. Counselors work 40 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Camp Hands. Camp Hands work 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for people with experience working with animals and children.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth in the program.

Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP COOKS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Day Camp Cooks.

Cooks work approximately 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create healthy meals and snacks for 150-200 kids in the Summer Day Camp program located at Camp Coffman.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for cooking.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.