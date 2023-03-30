Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Million-Dollar Chicken Casserole

Stir in shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for extra flavor!

Ingredients

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream



1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder4 cups shredded cooked chicken1 cup 2% cottage cheese25 Ritz crackers, crushed3 tablespoons butter, melted2 green onions, chopped

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Beat in soup, onion powder, and garlic powder. Stir in chicken and cottage cheese. Transfer to a greased 9-inch square baking dish. Combine crackers and butter; sprinkle over casserole.

-Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 25-30 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.