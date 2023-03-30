Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Million-Dollar Chicken Casserole
Stir in shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for extra flavor!
Ingredients
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 cup 2% cottage cheese
25 Ritz crackers, crushed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 green onions, chopped
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Beat in soup, onion powder, and garlic powder. Stir in chicken and cottage cheese. Transfer to a greased 9-inch square baking dish. Combine crackers and butter; sprinkle over casserole.
-Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 25-30 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.
