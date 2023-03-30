 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fresh Pork Available from YMCA Farm

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

pig sale 2 porkFERTIGS, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is selling fresh pork raised at the YMCA’s Farm in Fertigs. Pork is available for pick up in Clarion and Oil City at the YMCA.

To order meats, pre-order/pre-pay at the YMCA or by calling 814-677-3000. Meat is freshly frozen and available while supplies last.

Shoulder Roast — $3.00/lb; Packages are 2.5 lbs each; Total cost: $7.50

Pork Chop — $3.50/lb; Packages are  1.2 lbs: Total Cost:  $4.20

Rib End Roast — $3.00/lb; Packages are 1.lb each; Total cost: $3.00

Pork Roast – $3.00/lb; Packages are 3.6 lbs each; Total cost: $10.80

Large Rib End Pork Chop – $4.50/lb; Packages are 2/pack/1 lb each; Total cost: $4.50

Spare Rib – $3.00/lb; Packages are 2 lbs each; Total cost: $6.00

1/2 Ham – $3.75/lb; Hams are 8 lbs each; Total cost: $30.00

Country Sausage — $3.50/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total cost: $3.50

Italian Sausage — $3.50/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total cost: $3.50

Bacon — $4.30/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total Cost: $4.30

Specify pick-up at the Oil City YMCA or Clarion County YMCA. You will be called when your order arrives.

To order with a credit card call 814-677-3000.


