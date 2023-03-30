Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Janet was born September 30, 1947 in Franklin to the late Harold and Donna (Heffernan) Warner.

She attended Cranberry Area Schools.

For many years, she worked as a cook for the Colonial Restaurant.

She also worked for years at Reynolds School District.

By far, her most rewarding job was being a mother.

She excelled at being patient and loving, and for that, her family is forever blessed.

Janet enjoyed watching her TV programs and doing puzzles.

She loved flowers both inside and outside the home.

She loved birds, especially hummingbirds.

One of her favorite things was keeping in contact with her family through texting (… or trying to!)

She is survived by two children, Bill Wright of Oil City, and Heather Wright of New Castle; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trinity Alex.

Also surviving are two brothers, Jim Warner and his wife Deb, and Doug Warner and his wife Brenda; two nephews and their families; and an aunt, Denise Williams and her husband David and their family.

Visitation will be held Friday (March 31) from 1 – 3 and 7 – 9 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday (April 1) at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gale Boocks officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Janet’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

