Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Entertainment by Garrett Rowan
Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Friday night by Garrett Rowan!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!
Garrett Rowan will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, as well as a selection of beer from a local brewery.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
