7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. High near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
TonightA chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayPartly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
MondayA chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightShowers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TuesdayShowers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday NightShowers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
WednesdayShowers, mainly before 2pm. High near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 31.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 52.
