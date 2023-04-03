 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rossbacher Insurance Group’s Christina Sterner Earns Insurance Designation

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Untitled design (22)SENECA, Pa (EYT) –Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Christina Sterner, following her successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.

Christina has demonstrated her professional competence by passing five CISR courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, personal lines, agency operations, life and health, and risk management.

Christina joined Team Rossbacher in 2022 after spending five years in customer service with a local bank. Christina resides in Oil City. She earned an A.S. in Nursing from Clarion University and is a member of the Venango Chorus Community Choir.

Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928.

To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095

rossbacher-northside


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.