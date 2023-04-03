Rossbacher Insurance Group’s Christina Sterner Earns Insurance Designation
SENECA, Pa (EYT) –Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Christina Sterner, following her successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.
Christina has demonstrated her professional competence by passing five CISR courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, personal lines, agency operations, life and health, and risk management.
Christina joined Team Rossbacher in 2022 after spending five years in customer service with a local bank. Christina resides in Oil City. She earned an A.S. in Nursing from Clarion University and is a member of the Venango Chorus Community Choir.
Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928.
To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095
