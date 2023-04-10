Sherry J. Meddock, 76, of Leland, North Carolina, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Born December 30, 1946 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Alvin G. “Glenn” and Bonnie J. Boyles Roddy.

Sherry graduated from Oil City High School in the class of 1965 and attended 2 years of college at the University of Pittsburgh.

She went on to earn her cosmetology license which she proudly maintained throughout her life.

A dedicated homemaker, Sherry was very involved in her kid’s lives.

When her children graduated from high school, she opened The Nail Parlor, a tanning and nail salon in Oil City.

She then moved to Orlando where she worked as a teacher at Magnolia School for students with developmental disabilities.

After moving to North Carolina she worked as a teacher’s assistant for Leland Christian Academy.

She was an avid tennis player and loved playing at Wanango Country Club in Reno where she would also enjoy playing backgammon with the ladies.

Mrs. Meddock was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City and was currently attending Scotts Hill Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC.

On Valentine’s Day, 1970, she was married to Terry Meddock who preceded her in death on November 24, 2002.

Surviving are two children, Dr. Lisa Carey and her husband Matt of Downingtown, PA and Ryan Meddock and his wife Kelly of Leland, NC; and four grandchildren, Finley and Sawyer Carey, and Connor and Colton Meddock.

Also surviving are a brother, Rev. David Roddy and his wife Nancy of Hermitage; two nieces, June Allenbaugh and her husband Michael of Sharon and Stacy Auchter and her friend Devin Montgomery of Hermitage; a nephew, David Roddy, Jr., and his wife Leslie of Morgantown, WV; and nine grand-nieces and nephews, Mike, Alexis, Aaron, and Emma Allenbaugh of Sharon, Haylee and Jacob Auchter of Hermitage, and David Coy, Elijah and Ayla Roddy of Morgantown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father- in-law, Lee and Hazel Meddock.

Friends will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12th from 5 to 8 pm.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 13th at 11 am at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, PA with Sherry’s brother, Rev. David Roddy officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2 Center Street, Oil City, PA 16301 and the American Cancer Society.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

