William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday.

He died after a battle with cancer.

Born May 5, 1953, he was the only child of Barbara Willison Lovell and Eugene Henry.

His mother preceded him in death in 2019 and his father in 2007.

He was lovingly raised by his legal guardians and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Naomi Willison.

They passed in 1992 and 2003.

He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.

In his later years, he came to realize the importance of serving Christ.

Marty was a 1971 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

He loved playing basketball in school and held a lifelong admiration for his winning coach, Pete White.

Marty married his high school sweetheart, RoxAnn Colwell, on June 4, 1972.

He considered his marriage of 50 years as one of his best and greatest accomplishments.

He began his years of employment at the age of 19 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, followed by several job changes.

He worked short periods of time for Culligan Water Treatment, two travel agencies, and was employed for 7 years at local manufacturer H. B. DeViney (Smuckers).

In August 1981, he was hired at Penreco (Calumet), a specialty oil refinery in Karns City, PA, and labored until his retirement in January 2016.

In his retirement, he worked for Rupert Funeral Home of New Bethlehem from 2017 until 2022.

For 25 years, Marty proudly served as union president of the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers Local 8-889, which merged with the US Steelworkers Union.

As a young man, he and his buddies played slow pitch softball in the summers at Alcola Park surrounded by their wives and kids.

On the weekends they traveled around the region entering tournaments.

In 1986, the New Bethlehem Bankers brought home the ASA Class C Slow Pitch State Championship.

Marty was the pitcher during the 16 years he played.

He then developed a love for golf and played the rest of his life at Bostonia Golf Course amongst his close friends.

While raising children, he coached Little League, Teener League and youth basketball.

He rarely missed any church, school or sporting activity his two children participated in and was always their biggest supporter.

Survivors include a son, Marty (Jennifer) of North Wales, PA and a daughter, Ashley Henry Shook (Jeffrey) of Pittsburgh, PA.

He is also survived by his four cherished grandchildren, Hannah and Naomi Henry and Veda and Cyrus Shook.

He is survived by a half-sister, Robin Peterson of Clarion, a half- brother, Craig Henry of Warner Robbins, GA, and step siblings, Bill Connor, Debbie Reasinger and Lisa Balenciaga.

His loving stepmother who survives, Ella Henry of Clarion, always made him feel a significant part of a large blended family.

He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Terry Colwell of New Bethlehem.

Numerous nieces and nephews on all sides of his family completed his circle.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lisa Colwell in 2018, brothers-in-law, Donnie and David Colwell in 2013 and 1996, and step siblings, Bob and Doug Conner in 2016 and 1998.

Family and friends will be received from Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street New Bethlehem and from 9-11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the church.

Services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. at https://live.nbffc.org/.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn St. New Bethlehem, PA 16242, The Reunion of a Lifetime, RVHS Alumni, c/o David Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240 or The New Bethlehem Fire Company # 1, 425 Arch St. New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Marty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

