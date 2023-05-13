Patsy Ann Lawrence, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Health Care in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 25, 1948 in Brookville; daughter of the late Edward and Wavie Haight Snyder.

Patsy married Thomas “Tom” Lawrence on July 12, 1969, who survives.

She worked in the business office at the former Beverly Healthcare in Shippenville and retired from the Clarion University Library.

Patsy was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Clarion V.F.W. Auxiliary #2145.

She loved flowers and enjoyed feeding the calves and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Patsy is survived by her son, Lon Lawrence and his wife, Katie, of Slippery Rock; her daughter, Heather Lawrence of Clarion; 3 grandchildren, Sophia, Chloe, and Lilly Lawrence, all of Slippery Rock; and her brother, Joseph Snyder of Corsica.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Patsy’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patsy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America online at alzfdn.org.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com/.

