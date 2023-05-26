 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Redbank Valley High School Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock

Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at May 25 14-54-43NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Redbank Valley High School students recently participated in Project Sticker Shock.

(Photo: front row, left to right – Nevada Boyer, Mackenzie Kundick, Lia Hageter, and Allyn Hagan. Back row, left to right – Elaina Carrico, Marlee Carrier, Claire Henry, Lilli Barnett, Marenna Harmon, Cole Lufsey, and Isaac Gourley.)

During the month of May, many high school students were making plans for the prom and graduation. This is also a risky time of year when teenagers may take part in underage drinking.

According to the Center of Disease Control, young drivers (ages 16-20) are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood alcohol concentration of .08%. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at prom time, is critical.

Earlier this month, students from Redbank Valley High School participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Key Beverage in New Bethlehem.

Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors, knowingly or unknowingly. The stickers warn about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Adults are encouraged to lock up any alcohol that might be in their homes if they have teens and/or their friends over.

Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) and Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC).

AICDAC and CDFC would like to acknowledge and thank Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department and Key Beverage for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.

For more information, or to schedule prevention programs, call 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.

AICDAC a


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.