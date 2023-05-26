Redbank Valley High School Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Redbank Valley High School students recently participated in Project Sticker Shock.
(Photo: front row, left to right – Nevada Boyer, Mackenzie Kundick, Lia Hageter, and Allyn Hagan. Back row, left to right – Elaina Carrico, Marlee Carrier, Claire Henry, Lilli Barnett, Marenna Harmon, Cole Lufsey, and Isaac Gourley.)
During the month of May, many high school students were making plans for the prom and graduation. This is also a risky time of year when teenagers may take part in underage drinking.
According to the Center of Disease Control, young drivers (ages 16-20) are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood alcohol concentration of .08%. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at prom time, is critical.
Earlier this month, students from Redbank Valley High School participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Key Beverage in New Bethlehem.
Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors, knowingly or unknowingly. The stickers warn about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.
Adults are encouraged to lock up any alcohol that might be in their homes if they have teens and/or their friends over.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) and Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC).
AICDAC and CDFC would like to acknowledge and thank Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department and Key Beverage for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.
For more information, or to schedule prevention programs, call 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.