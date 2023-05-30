Fire Destroys Abandoned House in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Harmony Township on Sunday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal responded to 479 Shields Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of a fire that happened around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Police say the fire destroyed an abandoned house, totaling approximately $10,000.00 in damages.

The victim is a 36-year-old male from Sprague, Washington.

The fire is still under investigation.

