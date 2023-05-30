 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fire Destroys Abandoned House in Harmony Township

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FirefighterHARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Harmony Township on Sunday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal responded to 479 Shields Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of a fire that happened around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Police say the fire destroyed an abandoned house, totaling approximately $10,000.00 in damages.

The victim is a 36-year-old male from Sprague, Washington.

The fire is still under investigation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.