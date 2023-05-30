 

Area Woman Killed in Rollover Crash in Armstrong County

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coroner-zoomedMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was killed on Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:54 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Police say 76-year-old Karen Cobbett, of Templeton, lost control of a 2003 Ford Ranger while negotiating a right curve on Madison Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Cobbett’s vehicle rotated clockwise 90 degrees before striking an embankment and overturning.

While overturning, Cobbett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected through the front driver’s door window.

The vehicle came to final rest on the driver’s side.

Cobbett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were assisted on the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Bryan Myers, Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Bob Bellas, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Cornman Towing & Recovery.


