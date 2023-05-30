Featured Local Job: Customer Service Associate

Siegel Insurance is a leading insurance agency seeking a customer service-oriented individual to join their team as a Customer Service Associate.

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, and a desire to learn and grow in the insurance industry.

Responsibilities:

Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.

Process policy changes and update customer information in our system.

Assist customers with claims and billing inquiries.

Provide excellent customer service and build strong relationships with clients.

Collaborate with team members to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Learn and understand insurance products and services to effectively communicate with clients.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Customer service experience preferred, but not required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and experience with CRM software is a plus.

Property and Casualty license preferred, but not required.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, ongoing training and development, and opportunities for growth within the company.

If you are a team player with a passion for helping others and a desire to learn, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Please email resume to [email protected].



