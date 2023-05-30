 

Police: Local Teen Causes Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 308

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarMARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local teen caused a chain-reaction crash on State Route 308 on Friday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash took place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Marion Township, Butler County.

Police say 19-year-old Carl R. Conrad, of Emlenton, was traveling north in a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT and failed to stop when two other vehicles were stationary preparing to turn left.

According to police, a 2014 Honda CRV operated by 62-year-old Melvin L. Reichenbaugh, of Sarver, and a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 60-year-old Timothy J. Cubbage, of Butler, were sitting stationary.

Conrad’s truck struck the Honda in the rear end, causing the Honda to subsequently strike the Dodge in its rear end.

No injuries were reported.

All three drivers were using seat belts.

The Honda sustained disabling damage while the Dodge sustained minor damage.

According to police, Conrad was charged with a traffic violation.


