Knox Raceway Schedule Rolls on with 410 Super Sprints on Wednesday
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 @ 09:05 AM
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Next up on the Knox Raceway schedule is Western PA Speedweek!
Western PA Speedweek returns to Knox Raceway on Wednesday, May 31, at 7:00 p.m., as the best 410 super sprints in the region will battle for big prize money.
Tickets cost $20.00 for general admission, and a $35.00 pit fee.
All shows are BYOB. Concessions will sell food and drinks. Glass and tents are not allowed.
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, Pa.
