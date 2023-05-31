AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.676 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.676

Average price during the week of May 22, 2023: $3.690

Average price during the week of May 31, 2022: $4.701

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.707 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.693. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.719 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.580.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.696 Altoona

$3.744 Beaver

$3.700 Bradford

$3.520 Brookville

$3.711 Butler

$3.667 Clarion

$3.510 DuBois

$3.671 Erie

$3.737 Greensburg

$3.725 Indiana

$3.712 Jeannette

$3.759 Kittanning

$3.725 Latrobe

$3.684 Meadville

$3.720 Mercer

$3.521 New Castle

$3.723 New Kensington

$3.688 Oil City

$3.748 Pittsburgh

$3.519 Sharon

$3.699 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.667 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national average for a gallon of gas rising three cents over the past week to $3.57. The rise in gasoline demand is helping to push pump prices higher, but the increases are tempered by the lower cost of oil, which is currently in the low $70s per barrel. Today’s national average is four cents less than a month ago and $1.04 less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million barrels per day last week. Rising demand has helped to boost pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 216.3 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.43 to settle at $74.34. Oil prices rose amid growing market optimism that energy demand is rebounding. However, price increases were capped due to the market expecting another interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could result in the economy tipping into a recession. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly by 12.4 million barrels to 455.2 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.