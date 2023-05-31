Criminal Charges Against Juvenile Detention Facility Teen Accused of Punching Staff Member Withdrawn

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a juvenile detention facility teen accused of punching a staff member have been withdrawn.

According to court documents the following charges against 19-year-old Ronald Michael Cieslak, of Marienville, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause of Causes Bodily Injury – School, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The following summary charges were moved to Non-Traffic Court:

– Harassment – Subject other to physical contact

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on February 5 at about 4:30 p.m., PSP Marienville Troopers responded to a juvenile detention facility in Marienville for a report of an assault on a staff member.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., the trooper interviewed a known employee in the conference room at the facility, according to the complaint.

As the employee was monitoring the students in the cafeteria at approximately 4:00 p.m., Ronald Michael Cieslak, a student, and some of his friends were fake fighting, the complaint indicates.

The employee walked over to the group of boys and told them to stop multiple times. Cieslak reportedly warned the employee multiple times that if he doesn’t leave him alone, he would punch him, the complaint.

The complaint states that Cieslak punched the employee with a right closed fist on the left side of his face, causing minor redness. The punch knocked the employee down onto a chair. After the attack, Cieslak walked away, the complaint notes.

Cieslak related to the trooper, “I knew what I did was wrong, that’s why I just walked away,” according to the complaint.

The victim was evaluated by medical staff at the facility and went to Warren Hospital for follow up evaluations.

Charges were filed against Cieslak on April 17.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.