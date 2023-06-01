State Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Two Women Accused of Retail Theft at Clarion Goodwill

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing items from the Clarion Goodwill.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, May 31, the theft occurred at the Clarion Goodwill in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Police say two females (pictured) entered the store together and stole numerous items, with a total value of $58.84.

The following items were stolen:

Bra, Value $4.99 (x5)

Baby Blanket, Value $3.99

Clothes Hanger, Value $0.99

Baking Dish, Value $3.99

Sugar Bowl, Value $2.99

Hand Towel, Value $1.99 (x2)

Long Sleeve Shirt, Value $5.99 (x2)

Plug-in Air Freshener, Value $1.99

Wooden Box, Value $1.99

Miscellaneous Items, Value $1.99

Anyone who is able to identify either female is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.