State Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Two Women Accused of Retail Theft at Clarion Goodwill

Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

clariongoodwilltheft_53123_heroMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing items from the Clarion Goodwill.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, May 31, the theft occurred at the Clarion Goodwill in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Police say two females (pictured) entered the store together and stole numerous items, with a total value of $58.84.

The following items were stolen:

  • Bra, Value $4.99 (x5)
  • Baby Blanket, Value $3.99
  • Clothes Hanger, Value $0.99
  • Baking Dish, Value $3.99
  • Sugar Bowl, Value $2.99
  • Hand Towel, Value $1.99 (x2)
  • Long Sleeve Shirt, Value $5.99 (x2)
  • Plug-in Air Freshener, Value $1.99
  • Wooden Box, Value $1.99
  • Miscellaneous Items, Value $1.99

Anyone who is able to identify either female is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

