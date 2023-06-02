Kiwanis Club of Clarion Announces Winner of Raffle That Supports Scholarship Program

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Kiwanis Club of Clarion recently held a raffle to raise money for the scholarship program.

(Pictured above: Kiwanis Club member Mary Wilson, Becky McKnight Manley, and C&A Trees owner Theresa LaPinto.)

The club raffled a gift certificate from C&A Trees that was won by Becky McKnight Manley of Tionesta.

This gift came at a good time for Ms. Manley, as she has recently purchased new property along the Clarion River.

All proceeds from the raffle will be used to fund the Kiwanis Club scholarships at PennWest-Clarion. The scholarships are given to two graduating seniors from a Clarion County High School who will attend PennWest-Clarion in Fall 2023 and a member of the Circle K Club currently attending the university.

The Kiwanis Club of Clarion has been serving the area for 100 years.

