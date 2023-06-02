 

Police Investigating Incident of Criminal Mischief in Hickory Township

Friday, June 2, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

broken-g684a8d978_1280 (1)HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at a residence in Hickory Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, June 1, the incident happened sometime between Sunday, January 1, and Friday, May 26, on Fox Run Road in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say the door of a residence on Fox Run Road was struck by an unknown object and shattered by an unknown individual(s).

The victim is a 65-year-old Greenville man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


