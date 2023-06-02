Police Seeking Information Regarding Stolen Fence, Damaged Post in Strattanville Borough

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a theft in Strattanville Borough last week.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, June 1, the theft occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Clarion Pups dog park in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown suspect stole 25 feet of chain-link fence and damaged a fence post.

The stolen fence is valued at $250.00, while the damage to the fence post cost $50.00, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

