Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, Pa. following an illness.

Born in Perry Twp., Clarion Co. on Nov. 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Samuel R. and Dorothy Whitmore Weckerly.

Sam was married to the former Peggy Lee LeVier who passed away on March 3, 2022 following over fifty years of marriage.

He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany and graduated from A.C. Valley School District, class of 1961.

He was employed as a truck driver most of his adult life, and retired from Gardenscape after thirty-five years of service,

Surviving are a daughter Kelly (Larry) Fair of Perryville, sons Jason Weckerly of Parker and Keith Weckerly of Jacksonville, FL., ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; two sisters Norma Conner and Ruth (Jim) Messenger.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife, he was also preceded by siblings Daryl and Joe Weckerly, Helen Weckerly, Lillian Guntrum, and Ethel Callender.

Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday (today) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM.

Interment will follow at Churchville Cemetery at Currellsville, Clarion Co.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

