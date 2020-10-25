All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Charles ‘Peanuts’ Copenhaver
“Peanuts” Copenhaver served our country in the United States Marines.
Name: Charles Junior “Peanuts” Copenhaver
Born: February 14, 1927
Died: July 24, 2020
Hometown: Hawthorn, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marines
Peanuts served his country with the United States Marines from February 13, 1945, to February 12, 1949, and he served in the reserves until May 8, 1953. He served overseas in Japan.
During his service, he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He also served his community through his memberships with the following organizations: Hawthorn Area Fire Department, Hawthorn Lion’s Club, and the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.
Following his funeral service at the Oakland Church of God, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 honored their fallen comrade.
He was laid to rest in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
