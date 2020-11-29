All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Max Runyan
Max Runyan served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: J. Max Runyan
Born: June 8, 1930
Died: September 26, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Max Runyan graduated from Shippenville High School in 1948. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950s, serving stateside for three years.
He also served his community through his membership with the First United Methodist Church of Clarion.
Click here to view a full obituary.
