Police Seeking Public’s Help With Fire Investigation

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

FACF5032-E7EB-494E-9C3B-8BCBE0D246BCBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a house fire in Brookville on New Year’s Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The fire occurred at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville around 6:51 p.m. on January 1.

Police say due to the heavy damage that the fire caused, investigators are having difficulty determining the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Brookville Borough Police at 814-849-5323.

The names and information related to those who call will remain confidential.

Police say any photos or video footage of the fire would be particularly helpful.

