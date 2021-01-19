Hearing for Woman Charged With Throwing Phone at Man During Domestic Dispute Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman is facing a hearing today on an assault charge for allegedly throwing her phone at a man during a domestic dispute in Limestone Township.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Megan Cayley Lobbestael is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on January 19, on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

She is currently free on her own recognizance.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Limestone Township, Clarion County, in mid-December 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Sutton Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Megan Cayley Lobbestael reported the incident and indicated that she had left the scene and went to her own residence in Brookville.

Lobbestael told Trooper Jarrett, of PSP Clarion, that she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. She stated that their argument became physical; however, she did not have any visible injuries, the complaint notes.

Police then spoke to the victim at his residence. He reported that during the altercation, Lobbestael threw her phone at him and hit him in the back.

According to the complaint, police observed a red mark with a slight purple outline of a phone in the left-center of his back.

Lobbestael was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:30 a.m. on December 12.

RELATED:

State Police Investigating Domestic Assault in Limestone Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.