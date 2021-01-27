Clarion Hospital Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 18 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 27, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/26/2021: 11,295

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,557

Positives: 1,788

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/26/2021: 36,932

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,504

Positives: 2,463

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/27/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one additional death on 1/25/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 31 patients. 0 suspected. 31 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Vaccine

– Group “1A,” as defined by the PA Department of Health, is currently eligible for the vaccine.

– There is not nearly enough vaccine available to accommodate Group 1A. BHS must make priority decisions about how to fairly and equitably distribute vaccine.

– At this time, scheduling requests are limited to healthcare workers and individuals age 75 or older.

– Scheduling requests are suspended until more vaccine is received.

– When re-opened, scheduling will continue to be limited to healthcare workers and individuals age 75 or older.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

