Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 26, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 4/25/2021: 12,990

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,992

Positives: 2,093

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 4/25/2021: 45,940

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,863

Positives: 3,505

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/26/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 13 patients. 1 suspected. 12 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Vaccine

– Vaccine is readily available. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins being accepted at Clarion and Butler vaccination clinics.

– The vast majority of patients sick enough to be admitted for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

– COVID-19 continues to spread in the community. Encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to get vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

