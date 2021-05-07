Clarion Hospital Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 28 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 7, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 5/06/2021: 13,242
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,207
Positives: 2,140
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 5/06/2021: 47,284
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,105
Positives: 3,626
Hospital Inpatients as of 5/07/2021, 9:00 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 2 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 4 ICU.
Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on May 5, 2021.
Vaccine
– Vaccine is readily available. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are being accepted at Clarion and Butler vaccination clinics.
– Community spread continues.
– Nearly all patients admitted to the hospital have not been vaccinated.
– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.
· Always:
– Wear a mask.
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Specimen Collection Sites
The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.
The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.