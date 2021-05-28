Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Attempting to Escape Police Custody Following Arrest for Domestic Incident

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charge have been filed against a man accused of attacking a woman with a razor blade in Piney Township, then attempting to escape police custody.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr., of Cecil, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

A known female victim reported that Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr. was extremely intoxicated and began to break items in a camper. The victim told police that Gauthier “attacked” her and scratched her on the neck. The victim also said Gauthier had a razor blade that he had attempted to attack her with and had scratched her.

The victim told police that Gauthier had left the camper and hid in the woods after she called 9-1-1. Police searched the area but were unable to immediately locate Gauthier. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

According to a second complaint, the victim contacted police around 12:02 p.m. to report that Gauthier had returned to the camper and was throwing gas onto it.

Police proceeded to the scene and reportedly found Gauthier attempting to flee back into the woods. Gauthier was then taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to the complaint.

During a search incident to arrest, Gauthier was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a metal smoking pipe, the complaint notes.

Gauthier was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for processing. He requested to be seen by EMS personnel, who were summoned and cleared him. Gauthier was then arraigned and transported to the Clarion County Jail.

The complaint notes that due to Gauthier complaining of an injury, the jail rejected his intake, and he was transported to Clarion Hospital for evaluation.

While in police custody at the hospital, Gauthier reportedly asked to use the restroom. His right hand was then handcuffed to his rear pants belt loop and he was escorted to the restroom, where a trooper waited for him outside the door. When Gauthier had not exited the restroom after a few minutes, the trooper opened the door to check on him. The trooper scanned the room and did not immediately see Gauthier, then saw one leg coming out of the ceiling of the room, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gauthier had used a toilet chair in the corner of the restroom to climb into the ceiling, damaging two of the ceiling tiles. He had also ripped the belt loop on his pants to get the use of both of his hands. The trooper then had to physically remove Gauthier from the ceiling by pulling on his legs.

Gauthier was then medically cleared again and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The cost of damage to the ceiling tiles is estimated at $200.00.

Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Gauthier was then arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24, on the following charges:

– Escape, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Bail for the second case was also set at $50,000.00.

Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Court documents indicate Gauthier is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:30 a.m. on July 13, on charges related to an incident where he allegedly stole a car in East Brady Borough earlier this year.

