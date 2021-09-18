Additional Theft Charges Filed Against Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Trailer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Additional theft and related charges have been filed against a Clarion man who was recently accused of stealing a trailer after more stolen items were found on multiple properties he owns in Highland Township.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Adam Douglas Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:06 a.m. on Friday, September 17, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an investigation into a burglary reported in Clarion Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, Clarion Borough Police initiated an investigation into a burglary that occurred at a residence on North 3rd Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Two victims were interviewed at the above-mentioned property.

The first victim reported that approximately two weeks earlier, she had noticed that several items of her jewelry, a Coach purse, a Coach wallet, a Coach chain bag, and a light tan leather purse were missing from within her residence. She also indicated her chessboard and pieces were stolen from her bedroom, as well, the complaint states.

A second victim told police that he had ordered four Ring outdoor security cameras and spotlights that were delivered on Monday or Tuesday of the week of the investigation and had noticed that three of them were missing. He also advised that he was missing a two-inch water pump from his garage, according to the complaint.

The first victim told police that Adam Dolby had previously been notified not to enter the victims’ residence. She told police that she had gone to Dolby’s residence in Highland Township to confront him about the missing items. She reported that she entered Dolby’s residence and yelled for him at least three times, but he didn’t answer.

The victim said that she then noticed her stolen chessboard, one of the Ring security cameras, and her black Coach purse inside of Dolby’s residence and took the items back. She noted she also saw one of the Ring security camera boxes inside Dolby’s vehicle, but it was locked.

The second victim indicated he had previously confronted Dolby about his missing water pump and told police Dolby said he had the pump and would return it “because he didn’t need it,” the complaint notes.

Police then conducted a search of Clarion County’s GIS mapping and found three adjoining properties near Dolby’s residence in Highland Township that also belonged to Dolby. A search warrant was then applied for and granted for all of the properties.

According to the complaint, the search took place on September 15, and police then located several items reported as stolen to the Clarion-based State Police, including a red 4×8 trailer, a Rally push mower, a Husky push mower, a Husqvarna chainsaw and case, a Hart hand-powered drill, and a wheelbarrow.

The complaint states police also found the following items:

– a bag of jewelry packaged for resale with Dolby’s name and return address on the package,

– a floral purse

– three glass meth smoking pipes

– one green meth smoking pipe

– one notebook listing stolen items

– one Coach wallet containing jewelry

– one green duffle bag containing women’s rubber boots, a tan purse, two black Coach purses, a checkered Coach wallet, and a tan Coach purse

– two glass marijuana pipes

– one “one-hitter”

– one Ring outdoor security camera

Following the search, Dolby was advised of his Miranda Rights and questioned about the thefts.

According to the complaint, he then admitted he went into the two victims’ residences and took the items that were reported stolen. He also told police where they could find the items in his residence. However, he reportedly refused to discuss the other stolen items found in his residence and said that he wanted a lawyer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 5, with Judge Quinn presiding.

According to court documents, Dolby is also facing a second hearing on October 5, on charges from an incident where he ran out of gas after allegedly stealing a trailer from a property in Paint Township, Clarion County.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail from this case and $50,000.00 monetary from the September 11 theft.

RELATED:

Clarion Man Runs Out of Gas After Allegedly Stealing Trailer

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.