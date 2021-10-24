All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean, Vietnam Wars Veteran John Milliren
John Milliren served our country in the United States Army.
Name: John “Jack” “Moe” Charles Milliren
Born: April 24, 1936
Died: September 24, 2021
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
John Milliren served in the United States Army between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He also served the community through his memberships with the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville and New Bethlehem, as well as the Lions Club and the American Legion.
Following his funeral service, full military honors were rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
He was laid to rest in the Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.