Services Changed for Robert McElhattan Sr.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AmNXmcFWd4RpMRobert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Avenue, in Knox.

Saturday, services will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mark Weaver and Pastor Travis Earp co-officiating.

Interment will be held at Starr Cemetery.

A full obituary can be found here.

In lieu flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Knox Lions Club, PO Box 512, Knox PA 16232 or the Clarion/Forest VNA, P.O. 271, Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


