Clarion Hospital Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update June 13, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 06/12/2022: 23,484
Test obtained at CH: 18,445
Positives: 4,880
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 06/12/2022: 111,688
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,592
Positives: 18,189
Hospital Inpatients as of 06/13/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 13 patients. 0 suspected. 13 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
