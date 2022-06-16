 

State Police Release Details on Stone House Road Hit-and-Run Crash

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Stone House RoadCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a hit-and-run accident that occurred early Monday morning on Stone House Road in Clarion Township.

According to police, the hit-and-run crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, June 13, as a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Stone House Road, just past Servey Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say 30-year-old Ryan M. Mills, of Brookville, was traveling westbound at the above-described location, and for unknown reasons, his Malibu traveled off the roadway in a northwestern direction.

The vehicle continued northwest making an initial impact with a drainage ditch. This was the position of the vehicle upon the arrival of state police.

According to police, Mills was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

