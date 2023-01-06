Clarion Borough Council President Commends First Responders for Braving Harsh Weather During Holidays

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto commended the hard work of the first responders during inclement weather over the holidays.

“I think the fire and police did an excellent job over that weather,” Lapinto said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I give you guys credit. You were called out so many times.”

While many people stayed indoors during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the community.

One of the calls to first responders was a house fire at 192 South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough on Friday, December 23.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatched Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS to the scene around 4:20 p.m.

The inclement weather created hazardous road conditions, and as traveling increased during the holidays so did the accidents.

First responders were sent to numerous crashes and weather-related incidents, most notably a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 80 between Strattanville and Clarion for several hours.

“I just want to commend both public works and the firemen and the police because it was not an easy task,” Lapinto added. “Thank you. I don’t know what we would do without them.”

In other business, council approved the following items:

– Resolution #2023-473, Approving the Proposal from First United National Bank for the 2023 Tax Anticipation Note in the amount of $300,000 at the rate of 5.25%.

– Resolution #2023-474, Resolution of Clarion Borough Authorizing Execution of Cable Franchise Agreement with Comcast of Colorado/Pennsylvania/West Virginia, LLC.

– Appoint Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions, Inc. as Borough’s Financial for 2023 at a rate of $195 ($190 for 2019-2022).

– Reappointed Richard Wilson to 5-Year Term on the Storm Water Authority Board to January 2028.

– The EADS Group, Inc., as Borough Engineer for 2023.

– Clarion County to Submit a Time Extension Request to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the Clarion Borough FFY 2019 CDBG Program.

– Adopted Ordinance #2023-841, an Amendment to the Rental Unit Ordinance to Add Short-Term Rentals.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.