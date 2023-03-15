Dennis Myron Lucas’ Celebration of Life Announcement

Dennis Myron Lucas, 75, passed away at Brookville’s Laurelbrook Nursing Home on November 26th, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11am at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, PA.

Lucas’s full obit can be found here.

