Supik Sentenced Up to 11 Years in Prison for Threats Made Against Local Officials

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man was sentenced on Monday to a maximum of 11 years in state prison for threats that he made against local officials in eight separate cases.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, February 7, Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 31-year-old Joseph David Supik on eight counts of Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On five of the counts, Supik was sentenced to a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years of confinement for each count, with each sentence to run consecutively.

On three of the counts, he was sentenced to one year of confinement for each count, with these sentences to run concurrently.

Supik was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. In addition, he was ordered to undergo one year of re-entry supervision, following his release from prison.

According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, Supik pleaded guilty – mentally ill to the eight terroristic threats charges.

It was noted that Supik is already serving a prison sentence for threats against other local court officials and law enforcement.

Some of the threats Supik was sentenced for were directed at Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh.

Before Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton handed down her sentence, Welsh argued that Supik needed to remain confined for a long time due to the threat he posed to public safety. However, he said Supik needed treatment for his mental health, as well.

“Mr. Supik, I imagine, presents a difficult situation for the court in regards to a sentence,” Welsh said. “He knows the difference between right and wrong. It’s not like he can’t control his actions.”

Patrick Schulte, a prosecutor with the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, tried the case against Supik.

Schulte said, “Following Mr. Supik across Western Pennsylvania has become a full-time job.”

He mentioned Supik has additional pending cases in Forest, Jefferson, and Somerset Counties and is currently confined in state prison.

Clarion’s public defender and Supik’s attorney, Jacob Roberts, told the court his client was in need of mental health treatment and was confident he could change his behavior given the proper circumstances.

“While he has accountability that he has to own up to,” Roberts said, “the system failed Mr. Supik at various steps along the way to provide the treatment that could have mitigated how we got here today. My hope is once he gets cycled off to the appropriate treatment facility, this behavior will stop.”

Although Judge Seidle-Patton acknowledged Supik’s plight, stating that from his record, it appeared Supik had never received treatment for his mental health problems.

However, Seidle-Patton was concerned about Supik’s capability to carry out the threats he had made. She said because he threatened officials on eight different occasions and had done so in a specific and descriptive manner, the sentence needed to include a longer term of imprisonment.

“Not only did you do it once – you did it eight times. And that the threats were of a specific nature is very concerning,” she said. “I want the sentence to reflect the seriousness and for it to be extensive enough for mental health.”

Details of the cases:

August 6, 2020

According to the first criminal complaint, on August 6, 2020, Chief Detective William Peck, of the Clarion County Detectives, was notified that the office of District Judge Duane Quinn (District Court 18-3-01) had received a letter from Joseph Supik that contained threats against Judge Quinn.

The complaint states the letter was addressed directly to Judge Quinn and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, the letter, which was dated July 31, 2020, contained expletive-laden threats, including Supik stating: “I see u I am bound to slap the oldness out of your (expletive).” Supik also specifically referenced a bail amount set in a previous case against him.

In the letter, Supik also reportedly made a statement about “6ft” with a downward arrow, and stated, “I got more training then you do in being a (expletive) dead Judge soon.”

The complaint notes research showed a pending criminal case was filed against Supik through Judge Quinn’s office in July 2020, which indicates the threats are a direct result of action taken by Judge Quinn in his official capacity.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 13, 2020

According to a second criminal complaint, on August 13, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that the office of District Judge Duane Quinn had received another letter from Joseph Supik that contained threats against Judge Quinn.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 10, 2020, and was marked as inmate mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. It was addressed to Judge Quinn and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, in the letter Supik made a direct threat to the judge, stating: “I will drop you with my military standard M16/M203 5.56 mm rd with a 40 MM grenade, wiping out everything around leaving no evidence to be found.”

In the letter, Supik also reportedly made a statement about “Taking your head and using it as a bowling ball.”

Research showed a pending criminal case was filed against Supik through Judge Quinn’s office in July 2020 which indicates the threats are a direct result of action taken by Judge Quinn in his official capacity, the complaint notes.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 10, 2020

According to a third criminal complaint, on August 10, 2020, the Clarion Borough Police Department received a letter addressed to Clarion Borough Chief of Police William Peck.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 7, 2020, and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, the letter made reference to what occurred at a preliminary hearing against Supik in Clarion County Central Court on July 28, 2020, involving previous terroristic threats charges.

In the letter, Supik reportedly stated District Attorney Drew Welsh “(expletive) the wrong person.” Supik also reportedly stated he has a “torcher [sic] plan” and is going to “put him six feet under ground.”

He reportedly went into details about using materials such as tape, staples, a railgun, hammer, pegs, saran wrap, bubble wrap, and a “45 S&W ballistic round,” and said he would then “bury him underground.”

The complaint notes these threats were a direct result of a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28, 2020, while acting in his official capacity.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 13, 2020

According to a fourth criminal complaint, on August 13, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that Warden Sprankle of Clarion County Corrections had received a letter at the jail from Joseph Supik which included a letter addressed to and making threats against Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 10, 2020, and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

In the letter, Supik reportedly stated he was going to “end you(r) life,” while addressing the District Attorney, going on to say: “I ain’t going to only put you 6 ft. under but I am going to slowly torcher (sic) you bit by bit.”

Supik also reportedly made additional threats noting specific weapons and ammunition he would use and made a comment about one of the District Attorney’s family members.

These threats were a direct result of a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28 while acting in his official capacity, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, at the bottom of the letter, Supik also made a threat against an FBI agent from the Pittsburgh FBI office, threatening to have the Federal Building “dropped to the ground with 30 lbs of C4 plots.”

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 9, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 27, 2020

According to a fifth criminal complaint, on August 27, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that Warden Sprankle of Clarion County Corrections had received another letter at the jail from Joseph Supik which included a letter addressed to Chief Peck.

In the letter, Supik reportedly made additional threats against District Attorney Welsh, stating he would “pound him 60 feet into the hard deep soil ground.”

He went on to make more specific and graphic threats involving several weapons and explosives. He also reportedly threatened to “blow” the district attorney’s office with “30 lbs of C4 plots.”

This was the third letter received from Supik involving threats to the District Attorney in three weeks following a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28 while acting in his official capacity where the District Attorney refused to offer a plea to Supik other than him pleading guilty to the charges.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 9, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Court documents indicate Supik has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with convictions ranging from harassment to theft.

RELATED:

Sentencing for Former Newbie Man Who Threatened Local Officials Set for Monday

Newbie Man Allegedly Punches Cop After Being Arrested for $5 Snow Shoveling Scam



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.