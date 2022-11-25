 

Police: Clarion County Inmate Threatens to Kill Corrections Officer

Friday, November 25, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Clarion County JailCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County inmate is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a corrections officer while being held in the intake area of the jail.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson, of Philadelphia, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 22.

According to a criminal complaint, police were contacted on November 3 regarding an incident at the Clarion County Jail in Paint Township, Clarion County, involving inmate David Terrell Robinson.

An employee of the jail told investigators that on November 2, Robinson made verbal threats to a corrections officer, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Robinson was being held in the intake area of the Clarion County Jail when he made the following statements directly to a known corrections officer:

“When I get out (corrections officer’s name), the first thing I’m going to do is kill you. I know where you live. You ain’t nothing. You’re a punk (expletive). You’re a cockroach. That’s what I’m going to call you from now on. I’m going to kill you, you (expletive). Open these doors. You won’t do nothing.”

Robinson is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

