Police: Local Man Caught With Meth After Attempting to Flee Officers in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was reportedly caught with methamphetamine after he attempted to flee officers in the Sligo area.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Butch Andrew Wiencek, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:46 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in the Sligo area, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Upon arrival, police found a red 1996 Mercury sedan sitting in the middle of the road, with a man, identified as Butch Andrew Wiencek, standing outside near the rear driver’s side door. Wiencek told police his vehicle’s battery kept dying.

The complaint notes police observed a full, unopened case of beer in the vehicle. Wiencek was then asked when was the last time he drank alcohol or had taken drugs. He reportedly responded it had been a few days.

Wiencek was then patted down for officer safety reasons, and police found a methamphetamine pipe in his front right pocket, according to the complaint.

Wiencek then reportedly attempted to flee and was taken into custody.

According to the complaint, a later search found Wiencek had approximately ten grams of methamphetamine in his coat pocket.

Wiencek submitted to a pre-arrest breath test, which showed no alcohol in his system. However, police noted he was showing signs of impairment, and he was subsequently transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a blood draw.

Wiencek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:00 p.m. on March 20, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on March 30, with Judge Schill presiding.

