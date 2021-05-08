Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Injured Firefighter

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Spaghetti Benefit Dinner on May 16 to benefit a Clintonville firefighter who was struck by a semi-truck while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80.

The dinner will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday, May 16, at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville, Pa.

Each dinner includes spaghetti, applesauce, a roll, and a dessert.

Dine-in or take-out is available.

The cost is by donation, and all proceeds will benefit Justin Williams who was injured while working the scene of an accident on Interstate 80 on April 22.

This dinner is sponsored by the members and friends of Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Emlenton Fire Department, Clintonville Fire Department, Pine Township Engine Company, Slippery Rock Fire Department, and Marion Township Fire Company.

