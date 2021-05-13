Clarion JCPenney Store Closure Set for Sunday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion JCPenney store has announced their final day will be Sunday, May 16.

The ongoing liquidation sales currently range up to 90 percent off.

The closure of the JC Penney store is just the most recent in a string of closures at the Clarion Mall over the last few years.

B’s Crafts and Shoe Show both closed in late summer of 2020.

The mall lost its other major anchor store when Kmart store closed in January of 2018.

Other closures in recent years include GNC, Label Shopper, Olympia Sports, Gordmans, Peebles, Med-Fast Pharmacy, King’s Jewelry, RadioShack, Joann Fabrics, and Waldenbooks.

The Plano-based JC Penney company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 7, 2020, and announced the completion of its sale under which Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. have acquired substantially all of JCPenney’s retail and operating assets. The sale had previously been approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on November 9, 2020.

JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 in May of 2020 followed by a wave of over 150 store closures. Four Pennsylvania JCPenney locations were among the closures, including one in the Clearview Mall in Butler.

JCPenney Communications Manager Kristen Bennett declined to divulge any details related to possible employee compensation packages; however, she did say that “impacted associates are being treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

RELATED:

Clarion JCPenney Begins Liquidation, Expects to Close Doors in May

JCPenney to Close Clarion Mall Location

JCPenney Permanently Closing 154 Stores: Clarion Not on Closure List

13 More JCPenney Stores Closing; Clarion Not on Closure List

Future Uncertain As JCPenney Shares Dip Below $1 for First Time

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.